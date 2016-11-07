NASCAR’s Carl Edwards needed to win at Texas, and that’s just what he did

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

2:33 Moana

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships