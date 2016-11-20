NASCAR’s Brian France on diversity, new Cup sponsor, TV ratings

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings