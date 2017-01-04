NASCAR & Auto Racing

January 4, 2017 5:22 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posts a wedding video on Instagram

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s marriage to Amy Reimann was the social event of the holiday season for NASCAR. The wedding took place New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards in Lexington and was filmed by Raleigh-based Heart Stone Films. Here’s a look at the wedding:

Related content

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway

View more video

Sports Videos