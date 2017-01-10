Reports: NASCAR driver Carl Edwards to retire

Carl Edwards, who nearly won last season’s NASCAR Cup championship, is expected to announce his retirement Wednesday, according to news reports.
Edwards, 37, won 28 races over a 13-season Cup career. He was one of four drivers who made the final four of the Chase in 2016. He also advanced to the final four in 2011, losing a memorable race and points battle against Tony Stewart.
Edwards is expected to be replaced in his No. 19 Toyota by Daniel Suarez, who won last season’s Xfinity Series championship.
A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Joe Gibbs Racing’s Huntersville headquarters.
