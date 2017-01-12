Elliott Sadler to drive for Tommy Baldwin Racing in attempt to run NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Elliott Sadler will enter the Daytona 500 for Tommy Baldwin Racing, the team announced Thursday.
Sadler will attempt to qualify the No. 7 Chevy for the race. He will also run in the Xfinity race on the season-opening weekend of Feb. 25-26. He is a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series.
“This is a great opportunity for me and everyone affiliated with Tommy Baldwin Racing,” said Sadler in a statement. “I love the Daytona 500 and to have Tommy ... offer me this opportunity is awesome. Tommy and I have known each other a long time. We actually won a qualifying race for the Daytona 500 together back in 2006. We’re gonna rekindle some of that magic and work our tails off to get our car in the race. I know Tommy is putting a lot of effort into this and we’re gonna go out and get the best result we possibly can for him and TBR’s partners.”
Baldwin was once Sadler’s crew chief when Sadler ran for Robert Yates racing.
Tommy Baldwin Racing recently sold its NASCAR charter to Leavine Family Racing, meaning Sadler isn’t guaranteed a spot and will have to qualify for the Daytona 500.
David Scott
