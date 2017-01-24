NASCAR rules changes will alter strategy in subtle and obvious ways

Reaction to the Monday’s news that NASCAR is tweaking its points system during races continued to draw positive reviews during Tuesday’s Charlotte Motor Speedway media tour.
But drivers also brought up some more subtle aspects of the rules change, which essentially breaks races into three segments with points rewarded throughout.
“This touches a lot of areas that needed to be addressed, the way the sport is evolving,” said Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. “We all know how important points are in this format. You have two opportunities to earn points before the traditional moment.”
Johnson, however, said there are some weaknesses in his game that might be drawn into sharp relief by the new system.
If the racing is more entertaining, then it’s going to attract more people. I certainly think this format has the ability to do that. Chase Elliott
“Qualifying has always been tough for us,” he said. “We might leave some points on the table early in the race, because that’s not one of my natural strengths.”
Johnson won one pole and had an average starting position of 12.1 as he won a record-tying seventh Cup championship in 2016.
“This will force people to be more competitive and aggressive at certain times,” Johnson said. “I don’t see a downside.”
Strategy will also change for what now might seem to be three races within one race.
“I feel like this will be a big chore for the crew chiefs,” said Danica Patrick. “If I were them, I would already be nervous, thinking about different scenarios – if this happened, how are we running, that kind of that thing.
“As a driver, I drive as fast I can, every single lap. But now it’s running through your head, what do you do (during this segment)?”
Then there is how the new rules might impact racing at NASCAR’s restrictor-plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway), where drivers often race in packs.
Crew chiefs might be among those who will feel the most impact from the new points rules changes.
“It might be the most boring thing in the world to be riding around seven seconds behind the pack, just to wreck at the end,” said Jamie McMurray. “If you get caught up at the end of the race and wreck, at least you ran well earlier, and you’ll get something out of it.”
Martin Truex Jr. won four races in 2016, including two early in the playoffs before he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Under the new format, he would have had enough points to advance to the next round, with a chance at making the final four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“The ‘racing for points’ mentality comes back into play,” said Truex. “Last year, we had a lot of high moments, but we could have gained a lot more if we could have kept those points in the playoffs. I’m sure there are a lot of things we don’t see and will need to figure out. But there are a lot of positives.”
Will the new points package help attract more fans? That’s the ultimate question NASCAR is asking.
10 Points awarded to winners of first two segments of each race
“I’m about keeping things simple,” said Chase Elliott. “If the racing is more entertaining, then it’s going to attract more people. I certainly think this format has the ability to do that.
“It’s going to add some strategy plays throughout the race. I think it’s probably unfair for us to think that it’s going to change how we race. But it’s going to add another level of strategy in certain things – whether you want to win a segment or position yourself for the next round. If you’re leading the race, why not be rewarded for it? (The segments are) two cautions that award points and I don’t see it being a lot more than that.”
