NASCAR Media Tour: Drive For Diversity Class of ’17 announced.

NASCAR announced its 2017 Drive For Diversity class Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s media tour: Brothers Collin and Chase Cabre of Tampa, Fla.; Ruben Garcia Jr., of Mexico City; Jay Beasley of Las Vegas; Macy Causey of Yorktown, Va.; and Madeline Crane of Meansville, Ga.
This year’s announcement might be carrying a little more weight than usual: Last season, Kyle Larson became the first Drive For Diversity alum to win a Cup race and make the playoffs. And Daniel Suarez was the first product of the program to win a NASCAR national series championship when he claimed the 2016 Xfinity title.
The 2017 class will compete for Rev Racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the Whelen All-American Series.
Collin Cabre, Beasley, Crane and Garcia participated in the program in 2016. The program’s drivers are aligned with a team of executives, athletic directors, crew chiefs and mentors to help them get established in the sport.
Chase and Collin Cabre are the program’s first pair of sibling teammates. At age 20, Garcia won the NASCAR Peak Mexico championship, becoming the youngest driver to do so. In 1978, Causey’s grandmother Diane Teel was the first woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race, at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va.
Three things we learned
▪ There’s conjecture that former driver Carl Edwards might consider running for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Missouri in 2018. The Associated Press reports that Terry Smith, a political science professor at Edwards’ hometown Columbia (Mo.) College, speculated Edwards will challenge U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri. Edwards gave a non-denial denial to the AP by text: “I believe firmly in the principles that the U.S. was founded upon. If I could help, I definitely would consider it.”
▪ Denny Hamlin said he hasn’t signed a new contract yet with Joe Gibbs Racing, but he hopes to soon.
▪ Hendrick Motor Sports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson showed up at the media tour with winter beards. Earnhardt said he was impressed with Johnson’s and encouraged him not to shave it. We’ll see how they look at Daytona in a month.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hamlin knows how difficult it will be to become the first repeat Daytona 500 winner since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95. “It’s so hard to repeat,” Hamlin said. “It’s always intense. There is always some rust to get knocked off. It’s not like you’re in a rhythm. It’s so hard to do it back-to-back. Some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers haven’t won two of them, much less in a row.”
▪ Kasey Kahne is on an 83-race winless streak, his last victory coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2014. But he had six top-10 finishes in the final 12 races of last season.
“I think it is more optimism and just feeling good about where we went last year,” said Kahne. “Where we started consistently 18th to 20th was not anything that we wanted; and after the last 12 to 14 races we were eighth to 10th, so that jump, that consistency that we showed ... I thought was good. We are working hard to make another jump because eighth to 10th isn’t where we want to be either.”
▪ Joey Logano had this take on the reaction he gets from fans during drivers introductions, when he is often booed: “I’d rather be loved than hated, but I’d rather be noticed than nothing.”
They said it
▪ “Who likes a Debbie Downer person?” – Xfinity Series driver Darrell Wallace, asked how he keeps a positive outlook.
▪ “If I get to the point where I don’t eat, sleep and drink this sport, then I’ll walk away.” – Xfinity driver Elliott Sadler, asked about Carl Edwards’ recent decision to step away from the sport.
▪ “He is a complete blast.” – Kasey Kahne, describing his 15-month old son, Tanner.
