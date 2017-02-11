NASCAR & Auto Racing

February 11, 2017 11:21 AM

NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new friends during visit to animal rescue ranch

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy paid a visit Friday to the Rescue Ranch, an 87-acre ranch in Statesville that offers rehabilitation and rescue for animals.

Earnhardt sent out several tweets about the visit. He obviously enjoyed spending time with the animals.

Information about the Rescue Ranch, which offers tours and a “Critter Camp” for kids: www.rescueranch.com; (704) 768-0909.

David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14

Related content

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway

View more video

Sports Videos