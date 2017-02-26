NASCAR & Auto Racing

February 26, 2017 3:52 PM

NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins first stage of Daytona 500

By David Scott

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Kyle Busch, who started 21st in Sunday’s Daytona 500, was the winner of the first stage of the season. So Busch picked up 10 points for finishing first and received an additional playoff bonus point which will be carried into the postseason. Busch and his Toyota teammates made pit stops on Lap 17, allowing them to make it through the remainder of the 60-lap stage without stopping for fuel.

The rest of the top 10 of the first stage: Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Danica Patrick.

