NASCAR’s Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500 the old-fashioned way

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition Pause

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:41 Muschamp excited about upcoming Darius Rucker concert

1:34 Person in Fort Mill: Put small business in a 'position to succeed'

1:53 Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music