NASCAR: Las Vegas Motor Speedway: What you need to know about Sunday’s race

Kobalt 400
Distance: 267 laps (stages of 80, 80, 107), or 400.5 miles.
Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile banked asphalt oval in Las Vegas.
When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Performance Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.
Also this week: Boyd Gaming 300, Xfinity Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 4 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: The Truck series is off until April 1 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Brad Keselowski: Won last week at Atlanta, heads to Las Vegas, where he won last season.
Kurt Busch: Followed up Daytona 500 victory with solid seventh at Atlanta.
Christopher Bell: Truck winner at Atlanta did so in dominating fashion (led 99 laps).
NOT
Kevin Harvick: Proved at Atlanta that the best car doesn’t always win.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Much anticipated return to racing hasn’t yielded much in the way of results yet.
