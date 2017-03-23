NASCAR & Auto Racing

March 23, 2017 3:02 PM

NASCAR: Auto Club 400: What you need to know

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 200 laps (segments of 60, 60 and 80 laps), or 400 miles.

Where: Auto Club Speedway, a 2.0-mile, D-shaped oval in Fontana, Calif.

When: 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

TV: Fox.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.

Also this weekend: NXS 300, Xfinity Series, Auto Club Speedway, Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: Johnson’s victory was his second in five starts last season. … NASCAR’s western swing ends with this race and also included stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Ryan Newman: Broke long two long winless streaks at Phoenix – his and Richard Childress Racing’s.

Kyle Larson: Hasn’t won a stage or a race, but leads the points standings.

Justin Allgaier: Hadn’t won in five years before prevailing in Phoenix Xfinity race.

NOT

Kyle Busch: Was leading at Phoenix before flat tire by old pal Joey Logano caused a yellow. Busch took four tires, finished fifth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Still looking for that first top-10 finish, but at least he’s progressed each week (37th, 30th, 16th, 14th).

David Scott

Related content

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway

View more video

Sports Videos