NASCAR: Auto Club 400: What you need to know

Distance: 200 laps (segments of 60, 60 and 80 laps), or 400 miles.
Where: Auto Club Speedway, a 2.0-mile, D-shaped oval in Fontana, Calif.
When: 3:30 p.m., Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.
Also this weekend: NXS 300, Xfinity Series, Auto Club Speedway, Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: Johnson’s victory was his second in five starts last season. … NASCAR’s western swing ends with this race and also included stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Ryan Newman: Broke long two long winless streaks at Phoenix – his and Richard Childress Racing’s.
Kyle Larson: Hasn’t won a stage or a race, but leads the points standings.
Justin Allgaier: Hadn’t won in five years before prevailing in Phoenix Xfinity race.
NOT
Kyle Busch: Was leading at Phoenix before flat tire by old pal Joey Logano caused a yellow. Busch took four tires, finished fifth.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Still looking for that first top-10 finish, but at least he’s progressed each week (37th, 30th, 16th, 14th).
David Scott
