NASCAR: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway: What you need to know

Distance: 334 laps, or 501 miles.
Where: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile newly redesigned trioval in Fort Worth, Texas.
When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Performance Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch
Also this weekend: NASCAR XFINITY Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), Saturday, 1:30 p.m., on Fox.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Brad Keselowski: Sunday’s winner at Martinsville has two wins and five top-5 finishes in the past five races.
Chase Elliott: The second-year driver’s worst finish this year is 14th.
NOT
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: He hasn’t led a lap, has finished on the lead lap in only half the races and has a best finish of 14th.
Matt Kenseth: It’s been feast or famine for Kenseth, who has three finishes of 36th or worse and three top-10 finishes. He is 22nd in points.
Matt Crossman
Cup Series points leaders
Through April 2
1. Kyle Larson, 268.
2. Chase Elliott, 264.
3. Martin Truex Jr, 236.
4. Brad Keselowski, 234.
5. Joey Logano, 207.
6. Kyle Busch, 188.
7. Ryan Blaney, 179.
8. Clint Bowyer, 174.
9. Jamie McMurray, 163.
10. Kevin Harvick, 154.
11. Ryan Newman, 152.
12. Kasey Kahne, 146.
13. Erik Jones, 144.
14. Jimmie Johnson, 141.
15. Trevor Bayne, 140.
16. Denny Hamlin, 139.
17. Aric Almirola, 127.
18. Austin Dillon, 126.
19. Kurt Busch, 119.
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 113.
