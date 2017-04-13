NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: What you need to know

Distance: 500 laps, or 266.5 miles.
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, a 0.53-mile high-banked oval in Bristol, Tenn.
When: 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23.
TV: FOX.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Carl Edwards.
This week: NASCAR takes the weekend off before returning with Cup and Xfinity series races at Bristol on April 22-23.
Worth mentioning: This is the last weekend off for the Cup series until late August, after a streak of 18 consecutive race weekends.
Cup Series points leaders
Through April 9:
1. Kyle Larson, 315.
2. Chase Elliott, 298.
3. Martin Truex Jr., 275.
4. Brad Keselowski, 274.
5. Joey Logano, 243.
6. Ryan Blaney, 224.
7. Kyle Busch, 211.
8. Jamie McMurray, 209.
9. Clint Bowyer, 204.
10. Kevin Harvick, 198.
11. Jimmie Johnson, 190.
12. Trevor Bayne, 164.
13. Ryan Newman, 163.
14. Erik Jones, 159.
15. Kurt Busch, 151.
16. Denny Hamlin, 151.
17. Kasey Kahne, 147.
18. Aric Almirola, 146.
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 139.
20. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 133.
