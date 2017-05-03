Want a piece of NASCAR history? This is how you can get it.

NASCAR memorabilia owned by artist Sam Bass, from car parts signed by Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. to a custom guitar used in the film “Talladega Nights,” is up for auction this week.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the auction involving Bass’s Sam Bass Illustration and Design Inc.
Bass is NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist, His vivid, colorful drawings of drivers have long been a staple of the sport throughout his more than 30-year career.
He has been battling health problems recently in addition to facing financial concerns.
An in-person auction is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. The auction is expected to last all day and is open to the public. Free registration begins at 10 a.m.
A second, online auction runs through Sunday. Iron Horse Auction Co. is handling the sales; click here for online auction information.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted about the online auction Wednesday, saying, “I see a few items I’d love to add to my own” collection.
Here's a link for online bidding for @sambassartist collection. I see a few items I'd love to add to my own.https://t.co/HuDi8Te5nD— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 3, 2017
More than 300 pieces of Bass artwork, 85 custom guitars, many of which Bass designed, stock car hoods and other autographed vehicle parts are part of the auctions.
All of the original artwork and signed driver memorabilia, will be part of the live auction, Iron Horse auctioneer Chris Crawford said Wednesday. That includes signed vehicle pieces by the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and the Earnhardts.
Another piece up for auction Wednesday that has been attracting attention is a Coke machine with Earnhardt Sr. on it, Crawford said. Other items include custom guitars signed by The Rolling Stones, B.B. King and ZZ Top.
The online auction covers framed, signed and numbered Sam Bass prints, artist proofs, collectible cars and plates, and furniture and fixtures from Bass’ studio
Bass has talked about his concerns over the years and told the Observer in 2014 he had nearly died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
More recently, he learned he has kidney disease and may need a kidney transplant and possibly a pancreas transplant, according to the (Concord) Independent Tribune. “Although the auction is not at all by choice the most important thing is that I love what I do, and I have no plans to stop working,” he told the paper.
Many in the NASCAR community have been rallying for Bass and sending him support. For his part, Bass thanked them in a tweet, stating: “My deepest thanks to all in NASCAR for your prayers & support during a most difficult time for me. It gives me great hope & I appreciate it!”
My deepest thanks to all in NASCAR for your prayers & support during a most difficult time for me. It gives me great hope & I appreciate it! pic.twitter.com/zEczfwmlGd— Sam Bass (@sambassartist) April 23, 2017
His Concord studio is near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The bankruptcy case was filed in October, court records show. In March, a judge ordered the case to be converted from Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7, where a debtor’s assets are sold off to pay creditors.
