Saturday’s NASCAR Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway: What you need to know

Distance: Distance: 267 laps, or 400.5 miles.
Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile, trioval in Kansas City, Kansas.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
TV: FS1.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch.
Also this week: Toyota Tundra 250, Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Friday, FS1.
Worth mentioning: Both Roush Fenway Racing drivers (Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne) would make the playoffs if they started today. The two-car team still isn’t among the elite in the sport, but it has come a long way. Stenhouse Jr.’s win on Sunday at Talladega was the team’s first since 2014. Roush Fenway has not had a car finish a season in the top 10 since Edwards finished 9th in 2014.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kyle Busch: His results don’t show it – he is winless and 10th in points – but Busch has been as fast as ever. He leads the series in laps led and is on pace to lead 1,663, which would be his best since 2008, when he led 1,673 en route to winning eight races in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
NOT
Ryan Blaney: He has dropped from sixth in points to 13th and his past three finishes are 33rd, 36th and 39th , the last two of which were because of crashes. He could rebound at Kansas though. At Texas, the most recent intermediate track, he led 44.3 percent of the laps before a bad pit stop dropped him to a 12th-place finish.
