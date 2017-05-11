Charlotte Motor Speedway will keep infield safe for democracy – and male strippers

A number of events related to the May 20 NASCAR All-Star Race and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 were announced on Thursday.
▪ Before the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28, the speedway will once again honor servicemen and women with a prerace show in the infield that will include 600 members of the 82nd Airborne, F-16s, Blackhawk helicopters, Humvees, howitzers, a rocket launcher and a RAZOR combat vehicle. So the infield, before NASCAR’s longest race at least, will be safe for democracy.
▪ Actor Channing Tatum will be the grand marshal for the 600. Yeah, he’s in a summer movie set at the speedway called “Lucky Logan,” but he’s perhaps best known for his role as Magic Mike, a handyman and car detailer turned lovesick male stripper.
▪ NASCAR driver Ty Dillon will sign autographs at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte on May 24, before the Knights play the Syracuse Chiefs. Dillon is the driver of the No. 13 Chevrolet SS for Germain Racing in the NASCAR Cup series.
▪ Tickets for the Coca-Cola 600 start at $49, and are available by calling 704-455-FANS (3267).
