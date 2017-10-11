NASCAR’s Alabama 500 playoff race at Talladega: What you need to know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500
Distance: 188 laps, or 500 miles.
Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.67-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Lincoln, Ala.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Worth mentioning: Of all active drivers, the person who has won this race the most times is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has won three times ... but not since 2004.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex won Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, giving him six victories this year and advancing him through to the third round of the playoffs.
Chase Elliott: He has finished second in each of the past two races and vaulted to fourth in the standings, even having never won a Cup Series race.
NOT
Kyle Busch: Busch was one of the championship favorites as of last week, but a poor showing at Charlotte means his work is cut out just to advance to the third round.
Brad Keselowski: Keselowski won a stage at Dover two weeks ago, but a 15th-place finish at Charlotte put him in danger of elimination.
