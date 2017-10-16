Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife are expecting their first child. Is it a boy or girl?

There’s another Earnhardt on the way.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Instagram on Monday afternoon that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting their first child soon.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child,” the post read. “A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

Along with the post, Earnhardt posted a picture of small pink shoes signaling that the baby will be a girl.

Amy and Dale first met in 2008, when Amy was part of an interior design crew redoing Earnhardt’s new house. They were married last New Year’s Eve and since then, Earnhardt has said publicly that the two would like to start a family. Three weeks ago at Dover, he again mentioned that as one of his reasons behind retiring from NASCAR after this season.

Earnhardt has never won a Cup Series championship, but has been NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 14 years running. He has struggled on the track this year but has been doing better as of late.

At Dover he finished seventh and then he came 12th at Charlotte. Then in Talladega, he won the pole before being one of just 14 drivers to actually finish the race. He came seventh there, too.

In an interview with USA Today earlier this year, Amy told reporters a little bit about life with Earnhardt.

“I know he has this kind of persona as a race car driver,” she said in that interview, “but he’s just a sweet guy.”

There was no due date on Earnhardt’s Instagram post, but on his Twitter, Earnhardt explained that he and Amy learned they were expecting on September 1. That means the baby should be born midway through next year’s NASCAR season, which begins in Daytona in February 2018.

Turns out Earnhardt picked the right time to retire, after all.