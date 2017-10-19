NASCAR elimination weekend at Kansas Speedway: What you need to know

Race: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Distance: 267 laps, or 400.5 miles.
Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Kansas City, Kan.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.
Also this week: Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series, Kansas Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, NBC.
Worth mentioning: This is an elimination race for the Cup Series, meaning only eight of the remaining 12 playoff drivers will advance to the playoffs’ next round.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Brad Keselowski: Keselowski survived Talladega and came out with a win, which pushed him through to the next round of the playoffs.
Denny Hamlin: Hamlin was good at Charlotte and Talladega, and he’s positioning himself for a push to Homestead.
NOT
Kyle Busch: It’s been a steep drop for him the past two weeks, and if he can’t get a good finish at Kansas, he’ll be eliminated.
Jimmie Johnson: Johnson hasn’t won a race since Dover in June, and he’s in danger of missing the playoff cut with another poor finish.
Brendan Marks
Comments