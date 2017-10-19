Brad Keselowski survived Talladega and came out with a win, which pushed him through to the next round of NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs.
NASCAR elimination weekend at Kansas Speedway: What you need to know

October 19, 2017 4:47 PM

Race: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Distance: 267 laps, or 400.5 miles.

Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Kansas City, Kan.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.

Also this week: Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series, Kansas Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, NBC.

Worth mentioning: This is an elimination race for the Cup Series, meaning only eight of the remaining 12 playoff drivers will advance to the playoffs’ next round.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Brad Keselowski: Keselowski survived Talladega and came out with a win, which pushed him through to the next round of the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin was good at Charlotte and Talladega, and he’s positioning himself for a push to Homestead.

NOT

Kyle Busch: It’s been a steep drop for him the past two weeks, and if he can’t get a good finish at Kansas, he’ll be eliminated.

Jimmie Johnson: Johnson hasn’t won a race since Dover in June, and he’s in danger of missing the playoff cut with another poor finish.

Brendan Marks

