NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Martinsville: The skinny on Sunday’s race at the Cup Series’ shortest track

October 25, 2017 8:32 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500

Distance: 500 laps, or 263 miles.

Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, asphalt and concrete oval in Ridgeway, Va.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.

Worth mentioning: Martinsville is the shortest track in the Cup Series.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex won his seventh race at Kansas, the most of any driver this season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Kyle Busch: He needed a strong showing at Kansas to advance, and he got just that, vaulting himself back to second in the standings.

NOT

Kyle Larson: A blown engine eliminated him from the playoffs much earlier than anticipated; now the best he can hope for is to play spoiler to someone else.

Matt Kenseth: Kenseth had a good shot to advance until a crew penalty meant he couldn’t continue driving, thus ending his bid for another championship.

Brendan Marks

