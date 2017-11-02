NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway: What you need to know about Sunday’s playoff race

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500
Distance: 334 laps, or 501 miles.
Where: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, banked asphalt oval in Fort Worth, Texas.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Carl Edwards.
Also this week: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Xfinity Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN.
Worth mentioning: Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver. A win this weekend would clinch his spot in the championship race at Homestead.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kyle Busch: His win at Martinsville means he’ll be racing for a championship in Homestead for the third year in a row.
Brad Keselowski: He swept the first two stages at Martinsville and is positioning himself to sneak into Homestead.
NOT
Chase Elliott: Elliott had a chance to win his first Cup Series race, but a late wreck all but doomed his championship hopes.
Denny Hamlin: Hamlin didn’t earn any fans for wrecking Elliott last weekend, and it doesn’t look like he’ll make it to Homestead, either.
Brendan Marks
Comments