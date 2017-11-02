Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver, and a win this weekend would clinch his spot in the championship race at Homestead.
Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver, and a win this weekend would clinch his spot in the championship race at Homestead.

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway: What you need to know about Sunday’s playoff race

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

November 02, 2017 5:59 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

Distance: 334 laps, or 501 miles.

Where: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, banked asphalt oval in Fort Worth, Texas.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Carl Edwards.

Also this week: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Xfinity Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN.

Worth mentioning: Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver. A win this weekend would clinch his spot in the championship race at Homestead.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kyle Busch: His win at Martinsville means he’ll be racing for a championship in Homestead for the third year in a row.

Brad Keselowski: He swept the first two stages at Martinsville and is positioning himself to sneak into Homestead.

NOT

Chase Elliott: Elliott had a chance to win his first Cup Series race, but a late wreck all but doomed his championship hopes.

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin didn’t earn any fans for wrecking Elliott last weekend, and it doesn’t look like he’ll make it to Homestead, either.

Brendan Marks

