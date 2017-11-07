Fort Mill’s Isabella Robusto, pictured in 2013 next to her Bandolero car when she was 8, was the South Carolina Legends Young Lions Champion in 2016. She joins five others in NASCAR’s 2018 Drive for Diversity class.
NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR unveiled its new Drive for Diversity class. Meet them before they become stars.

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

November 07, 2017 6:19 PM

Chase Cabre, 20, Tampa, Fla.: Finished sixth in the regional NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings in his first season and was runner-up for Rookie of the Year. He will return to the K&N Pro Series East this season racing a Late Model in the Whelen All-American Series.

Ernie Francis Jr., 19, Dania, Fla.: Clinched his fourth Trans Am Series championship, becoming the youngest driver to do so. His 32 wins in the Trans Am Series are most in series history. He will be a development driver for Rev Racing, run road-course events in the K&N Pro Series East, and select Late Model events.

Rubén García Jr., 21, Mexico City, Mexico: Finished fifth in the K&N Pro Series East this season and is third in the PEAK Mexico Series with one race left. He will return to the K&N Pro Series East and also race a Late Model.

Nick Sanchez, 16, Homestead, Fla.: Finished fifth in the 10-race Bojangles’ Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Rev Racing’s Legends Car program last year. He will move up to the Late Model in 2018.

Ryan Vargas, 17, La Mirada, Calif.: Was runner-up in the Whelen All-American Series for Rookie of the Year. He will drive in the K&N Pro Series East and also race in the Late Model.

Isabella Robusto, 13, Fort Mill: Finished third overall at the Bandolero Winter Nationals and was the South Carolina Legends Young Lions Champion in 2016. She will be one of four youth development drivers and drive in a Legends car.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

