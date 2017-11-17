NASCAR driver Danica Patrick announced on Friday that 2017 will be her last season as a full-time driver.
NASCAR & Auto Racing

Danica Patrick announces 2017 is last full-time NASCAR season, will run 2018 Indy 500

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

November 17, 2017 03:22 PM

Danica Patrick announced on Friday that 2017 will be her final full-time NASCAR season, although she will still run the Daytona 500 and make a return to the Indy 500 in 2018.

Patrick did not qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this season, and she has only led seven laps this season. Her best finish this season was 10th at Dover, Del. Patrick does not have a NASCAR contract for next season.

“I’ve never had sponsor issues,” Patrick said. “I’m excited about the next phase, trust me.”

Patrick was emotional during the announcement, and her family there with her was also in tears. She has not yet announced which team she will drive for, but did say that she does not anticipate a return to NASCAR.

“That is my plan,” Patrick said. “After Indy, that’s the end.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

