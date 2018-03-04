Want to go to May NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Look out for a new name

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts two weekends of NASCAR activity in May, but one of those races will be under a different name than in the past.
On Sunday, CMS announced that Alsco, a linen and uniform rental company, will be the new sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 26, the same weekend as the Coca-Cola 600. Alsco becomes the sponsor instead of Hisense, which has sponsored the race since 2015, for the 40th anniversary of this Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Alsco’s partnership with the speedway is proof that this world-class company is committed to supporting our thrilling, action-packed events,” Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president, said in a release.
Alsco also sponsors an Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway, making it one of just two companies to sponsor multiple Xfinity races.
Never miss a local story.
Ryan Blaney won the race, previously called the Hisense 4K TV 300, in 2017. Kyle Busch, who has won five times, is the winningest all-time driver in this race.
Tickets are still available for the Alsco 300 and Coca-Cola 600 at charlottemotorspeedway.com.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
Comments