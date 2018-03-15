The shine from Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.’s second-place finish in the Daytona 500 is starting to fade, as he has dipped to 19th in the standings.
The shine from Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.’s second-place finish in the Daytona 500 is starting to fade, as he has dipped to 19th in the standings. John Raoux AP

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Fontana, California: How to watch, trends heading toward Sunday’s Cup race

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

March 15, 2018 12:01 AM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400.

Distance: 200 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Auto Club Speedway, a 2-mile, low-banked, D-shaped oval in Fontana, Calif.

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: FOX.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Kyle Larson.

Also this week: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club, Xfinity Series, Auto Club Speedway, 5 p.m., Saturday, FS1.

Worth mentioning: Race length was cut from 500 miles to 400 miles back in 2011.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kevin Harvick: Three consecutive wins and not slowing down, Harvick is starting to distance himself from the rest of the pack.

Kyle Busch: Last season’s runner-up is still more than capable of competing for race wins, and at second place in the standings, he should collect his first victory of the season soon.

NOT

Jimmie Johnson: A 14th-place finish is better for the seven-time Cup champion, but he’s still not at the playoff pace he wants.

Bubba Wallace: The shine from his second-place finish in the Daytona 500 is starting to fade, as Wallace has dipped to 19th in the standings.

Brendan Marks

