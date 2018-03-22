NASCAR: Martinsville Speedway: What you need to know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500.
Distance: 500 laps, or 263 miles.
Where: Martinsville Speedway, a 0.526-mile, concrete and asphalt oval in Ridgeway, Virginia.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FS1.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.
Worth mentioning: Martinsville is the shortest track run in the Cup Series.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: His first win of 2018 also vaults him to the top of the leaderboard, where he should be a fixture the rest of the season.
Kyle Busch: No wins yet for him, but those will come soon if his three Top-5 finishes are to be trusted.
NOT
Bubba Wallace: That runner-up finish at Daytona is really looking like an outlier now, as Wallace sits all the way back at 19th in the standings.
Chase Elliott: This was supposed to be the year he made the leap, but ... 21st place overall? A 16th-place run in California? We might have to wait a little longer for his breakthrough.
