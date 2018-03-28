Danica Patrick reveals the car she’ll drive in final professional race at Indy 500

Danica Patrick’s final NASCAR race was earlier this year at the Daytona 500, but now Patrick is preparing for her final race as a professional.
Patrick will compete in May’s Indy 500 race as the second half of the ‘Danica Double,’ a two-race finale to her longtime racing career in both NASCAR and IndyCar.
This week she revealed what her car will look like in her final race – and for fans of her mid-2000’s GoDaddy.com commercials, you’re in luck.
Patrick’s Indy 500 car, as was her Daytona 500 ride, is a nod to her longtime sponsors at GoDaddy. When Patrick first debuted in NASCAR in 2012, GoDaddy was right there with her. Now the domain registry site is also going out with its most famous athlete.
As for the actual race, Patrick will be driving for Ed Carpenter Racing. It will be her first time driving an IndyCar since 2011.
The 102nd Indy 500 is set for May 27.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
