NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway: What you need to know about Sunday's race

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.
Distance: 334 laps, or 501 miles.
Where: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.44-mile, banked, quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FS1.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.
Also this week: My Bariatric Solutions 300, Xfinity Series, Texas Motor Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, FOX.
Worth mentioning: Although advertised as a 500-mile race, it is actually 501 miles long.
Who’s Hot/Who’s Not
HOT
Kyle Busch: Three runner-up finishes in six races has him at first in the standings — wait until he starts winning.
Ryan Blaney: A third-place finish at Martinsville bumped him to third in the standings, and he should record a few wins this year.
NOT
Chase Elliott: Down to 18th in the standings despite finishing ninth at Martinsville, not a good look.
Jamie McMurray: A 2017 playoff berth is looking more and more fluky after he dipped to 26th in the standings.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup points leaders
Through March 26
1. Kyle Busch, 257
2. Martin Truex Jr., 249
3. Ryan Blaney, 233
4. Joey Logano, 232
5. Brad Keselowski, 226
6. Denny Hamlin, 217
7. Kevin Harvick, 212
8. Clint Bowyer, 210
9. Kyle Larson, 195
10. Kurt Busch, 177
11. Aric Almirola, 171
12. Erik Jones, 152
13. Austin Dillon, 148
14. Alex Bowman, 145
15. Paul Menard, 139
16. Ryan Newman, 135
17. Jimmie Johnson, 121
18. Chase Elliott, 115
19. AJ Allmendinger, 110
20. William Byron, 108
