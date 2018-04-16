Kyle Busch, already among the best NASCAR Cup Series drivers, is now also the hottest. He celebrates after winning at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday.
NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Monday’s race at Bristol

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

April 16, 2018 07:47 PM

BRISTOL, TENN.

Kyle Busch won the rain-delayed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, his second consecutive win this season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday’s completion of a race that started Sunday:

1. Can anyone stop Kyle Busch right now?

The short answer, probably not. He’s driving like a man possessed right now (in the best way possible) and could reasonably win his third straight next weekend at Richmond. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson have been good lately too, but as we saw firsthand on Monday, that didn’t go so well for Larson. The only time this season when Busch hasn’t been dominant was at Daytona, which is a free-for-all. Basically, Kyle Busch is already one of the top three or four active drivers in the Cup Series, and now he’s also the hottest. Good luck, everyone else.

2. Young guns showed up this weekend

Blaney led almost all day Sunday, Kyle Larson led 200 laps Monday, and even Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez led some laps for good measure. That’s a good showing from a number of younger drivers, even if the final results don’t always so them justice. Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. both placed in the Top 5, too. So while it wasn’t an all-around dominant performance from the young generation, it was definitely a nice showing under some adverse conditions.

3. Finally a good showing for Jimmie Johnson, which means ...

Maybe he’s turned the corner? Johnson said 2017 was his toughest season as a professional, but he won three races last year. So far, 2018 was easily shaping up to be his worst season. It might sound a bit hyperbolic, but could a third-place finish at Bristol be a sign Johnson is figuring it out? I wouldn’t bet against it. Johnson’s seven championships obviously speak for themselves, but he has been running better in recent weeks. Circumstances out of his control have held the 48 team back, but at Bristol, they definitely had some things figured out. Now to see if that carries over to next weekend.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Food City 500

The full race results, from the Associated Press:

Monday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.533 miles

St

Driver

Car

Laps

*

Rating

1

1

Kyle Busch

Toyota

500

2

6

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

500

3

17

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

500

4

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ford

500

5

8

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

500

6

19

Aric Almirola

Ford

500

7

39

Kevin Harvick

Ford

500

8

14

Clint Bowyer

Ford

500

9

10

Joey Logano

Ford

500

10

30

Ryan Newman

Chevrolet

500

11

12

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

500

12

23

David Ragan

Ford

500

13

7

Paul Menard

Ford

499

14

25

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

499

15

21

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

499

16

20

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Chevrolet

499

17

18

AJ Allmendinger

Chevrolet

499

18

11

William Byron

Chevrolet

498

19

31

Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet

498

20

29

Landon Cassill

Chevrolet

498

21

24

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

497

22

2

Kurt Busch

Ford

496

23

3

Brad Keselowski

Ford

495

24

33

Trevor Bayne

Ford

495

25

34

Corey LaJoie

Chevrolet

494

26

13

Erik Jones

Toyota

494

27

35

DJ Kennington

Toyota

482

28

32

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

475

29

16

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

473

30

26

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

458

1

31

28

Gray Gaulding

Toyota

448

32

36

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

342

1

33

38

Chad Finchum

Toyota

335

1

34

15

Kasey Kahne

Chevrolet

236

2

35

5

Ryan Blaney

Ford

117

1

36

22

Chris Buescher

Chevrolet

116

1

37

37

Harrison Rhodes

Chevrolet

115

1

38

9

Michael McDowell

Ford

9

1

39

27

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

3

1

