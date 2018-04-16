NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Monday’s race at Bristol

Kyle Busch won the rain-delayed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, his second consecutive win this season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday’s completion of a race that started Sunday:
1. Can anyone stop Kyle Busch right now?
The short answer, probably not. He’s driving like a man possessed right now (in the best way possible) and could reasonably win his third straight next weekend at Richmond. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson have been good lately too, but as we saw firsthand on Monday, that didn’t go so well for Larson. The only time this season when Busch hasn’t been dominant was at Daytona, which is a free-for-all. Basically, Kyle Busch is already one of the top three or four active drivers in the Cup Series, and now he’s also the hottest. Good luck, everyone else.
2. Young guns showed up this weekend
Blaney led almost all day Sunday, Kyle Larson led 200 laps Monday, and even Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez led some laps for good measure. That’s a good showing from a number of younger drivers, even if the final results don’t always so them justice. Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. both placed in the Top 5, too. So while it wasn’t an all-around dominant performance from the young generation, it was definitely a nice showing under some adverse conditions.
3. Finally a good showing for Jimmie Johnson, which means ...
Maybe he’s turned the corner? Johnson said 2017 was his toughest season as a professional, but he won three races last year. So far, 2018 was easily shaping up to be his worst season. It might sound a bit hyperbolic, but could a third-place finish at Bristol be a sign Johnson is figuring it out? I wouldn’t bet against it. Johnson’s seven championships obviously speak for themselves, but he has been running better in recent weeks. Circumstances out of his control have held the 48 team back, but at Bristol, they definitely had some things figured out. Now to see if that carries over to next weekend.
Food City 500
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
Monday
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.533 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
Rating
1
1
Kyle Busch
Toyota
500
2
6
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
500
3
17
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
500
4
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
500
5
8
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
500
6
19
Aric Almirola
Ford
500
7
39
Kevin Harvick
Ford
500
8
14
Clint Bowyer
Ford
500
9
10
Joey Logano
Ford
500
10
30
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
500
11
12
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
500
12
23
David Ragan
Ford
500
13
7
Paul Menard
Ford
499
14
25
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
499
15
21
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
499
16
20
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Chevrolet
499
17
18
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
499
18
11
William Byron
Chevrolet
498
19
31
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
498
20
29
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
498
21
24
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
497
22
2
Kurt Busch
Ford
496
23
3
Brad Keselowski
Ford
495
24
33
Trevor Bayne
Ford
495
25
34
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
494
26
13
Erik Jones
Toyota
494
27
35
DJ Kennington
Toyota
482
28
32
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
475
29
16
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
473
30
26
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
458
1
31
28
Gray Gaulding
Toyota
448
32
36
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
342
1
33
38
Chad Finchum
Toyota
335
1
34
15
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
236
2
35
5
Ryan Blaney
Ford
117
1
36
22
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
116
1
37
37
Harrison Rhodes
Chevrolet
115
1
38
9
Michael McDowell
Ford
9
1
39
27
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
3
1
