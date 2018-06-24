NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Sunday’s race at Sonoma

Martin Truex Jr. won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, his third win of the season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday at Sonoma Raceway:
1. Watch out, leaders – here comes Truex
With Truex’s third victory of the season (and second in the last three races), he’s finally rounding back into his dominant form from 2017. Now, he’s still one victory behind Kyle Busch and two behind season-leader Kevin Harvick, but with 20 races left before season’s end, it is completely reasonable for Truex to catch and even surpass his peers. This isn’t to say that Busch or Harvick, who finished as runner-up for the second straight week, are out of the running, but their lead is diminishing week by week. And if Truex’s trajectory maintains, so will that trend.
2. What a third title contender means for NASCAR
Now that there are three drivers with at least three victories, we’re seeing an elite class develop rather than just two drivers running away with the season. Which is to say, that’s a good thing for NASCAR. This season has still seen the fewest number of separate race winners in over twenty years, so the more competition and parity there is among the top three, the better. NASCAR as a whole is still better off with more winners than fewer, but this is at least a start in eliminating the massive lead Busch and Harvick have.
3. How many winners will we end the season with?
Now 16 races into the season (and with only 10 to go before the playoffs begin), it wouldn’t be unreasonable if we only saw three or four more race winners. Brad Keselowski has been good enough and consistent enough this year -- he has nine Top 10’s so far -- that he deserves a win. Kyle Larson (eight Top 10’s, three runer-up finishes) and Ryan Blaney (eight Top 10’s) probably are due, too. But it’s not unreasonable that as the year goes on, the Big 3 of Truex, Busch, and Harvick continue winning, shrinking the pool around them. Final projection for winners this season? The six we already have (Truex, Harvick, Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, and Clint Bowyer), plus those three on the cusp.
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
At Sonoma, Calif.
Lap length: 1.99 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
1
2
Martin Truex Jr
Toyota
110
2
6
Kevin Harvick
Ford
1135
3
19
Clint Bowyer
Ford
110
4
3
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
110
5
9
Kyle Busch
Toyota
110
6
23
Kurt Busch
Ford
110
7
20
Erik Jones
Toyota
110
8
24
Aric Almirola
Ford
110
9
17
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
110
10
21
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
110
11
7
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
110
12
25
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
110
13
10
Brad Keselowski
Ford
110
14
1
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
110
15
16
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
110
16
27
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
110
17
30
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
110
18
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ford
110
19
12
Joey Logano
Ford
110
20
26
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
110
21
22
Michael McDowell
Ford
110
22
28
David Ragan
Ford
109
23
34
Parker Kligerman
Toyota
109
24
14
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
109
25
8
William Byron
Chevrolet
109
26
15
Paul Menard
Ford
109
27
13
Trevor Bayne
Ford
109
28
33
Justin Marks
Chevrolet
109
29
35
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
109
30
29
Gray Gaulding
Toyota
109
31
36
Chris Cook
Chevrolet
109
32
37
Tomy Drissi
Chevrolet
108
33
31
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
106
34
11
Ryan Blaney
Ford
104
35
32
Cole Whitt
Chevrolet
57
1
36
38
Cody Ware
Chevrolet
42
2
37
4
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
33
3
38
5
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
33
4
*Reason out: 1-accident, 2-fuelpump, 3-garage, 4-engine.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.882 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 28 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 10.513 seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-2; M.Truex 3-22; A.Allmendinger 23-27; M.Truex 28-41; K.Harvick 42-47; D.Hamlin 48-51; K.Harvick 52-72; M.Truex 73-80; Ku.Busch 81; E.Jones 82; K.Harvick 83-90; M.Truex 91-110
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 4 times for 62 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 35 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 4 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 2 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Busch 1 time for 1 lap.
