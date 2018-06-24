Martin Truex Jr.’s victory in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma, Calif., narrowed the gap between him and his peers — a trend that could well continue.
NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Sunday’s race at Sonoma

By Brendan Marks

June 24, 2018 09:29 PM

Martin Truex Jr. won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, his third win of the season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday at Sonoma Raceway:

1. Watch out, leaders – here comes Truex

With Truex’s third victory of the season (and second in the last three races), he’s finally rounding back into his dominant form from 2017. Now, he’s still one victory behind Kyle Busch and two behind season-leader Kevin Harvick, but with 20 races left before season’s end, it is completely reasonable for Truex to catch and even surpass his peers. This isn’t to say that Busch or Harvick, who finished as runner-up for the second straight week, are out of the running, but their lead is diminishing week by week. And if Truex’s trajectory maintains, so will that trend.

2. What a third title contender means for NASCAR

Now that there are three drivers with at least three victories, we’re seeing an elite class develop rather than just two drivers running away with the season. Which is to say, that’s a good thing for NASCAR. This season has still seen the fewest number of separate race winners in over twenty years, so the more competition and parity there is among the top three, the better. NASCAR as a whole is still better off with more winners than fewer, but this is at least a start in eliminating the massive lead Busch and Harvick have.

3. How many winners will we end the season with?

Now 16 races into the season (and with only 10 to go before the playoffs begin), it wouldn’t be unreasonable if we only saw three or four more race winners. Brad Keselowski has been good enough and consistent enough this year -- he has nine Top 10’s so far -- that he deserves a win. Kyle Larson (eight Top 10’s, three runer-up finishes) and Ryan Blaney (eight Top 10’s) probably are due, too. But it’s not unreasonable that as the year goes on, the Big 3 of Truex, Busch, and Harvick continue winning, shrinking the pool around them. Final projection for winners this season? The six we already have (Truex, Harvick, Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, and Clint Bowyer), plus those three on the cusp.

Toyota / Save Mart 350

The full race results, from the Associated Press:

Toyota / Save Mart 350

At Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

St

Driver

Car

Laps

*

1

2

Martin Truex Jr

Toyota

110

2

6

Kevin Harvick

Ford

1135

3

19

Clint Bowyer

Ford

110

4

3

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

110

5

9

Kyle Busch

Toyota

110

6

23

Kurt Busch

Ford

110

7

20

Erik Jones

Toyota

110

8

24

Aric Almirola

Ford

110

9

17

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

110

10

21

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

110

11

7

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

110

12

25

Chris Buescher

Chevrolet

110

13

10

Brad Keselowski

Ford

110

14

1

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

110

15

16

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

110

16

27

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

110

17

30

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

110

18

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Ford

110

19

12

Joey Logano

Ford

110

20

26

Kasey Kahne

Chevrolet

110

21

22

Michael McDowell

Ford

110

22

28

David Ragan

Ford

109

23

34

Parker Kligerman

Toyota

109

24

14

Ryan Newman

Chevrolet

109

25

8

William Byron

Chevrolet

109

26

15

Paul Menard

Ford

109

27

13

Trevor Bayne

Ford

109

28

33

Justin Marks

Chevrolet

109

29

35

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

109

30

29

Gray Gaulding

Toyota

109

31

36

Chris Cook

Chevrolet

109

32

37

Tomy Drissi

Chevrolet

108

33

31

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

106

34

11

Ryan Blaney

Ford

104

35

32

Cole Whitt

Chevrolet

57

1

36

38

Cody Ware

Chevrolet

42

2

37

4

Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet

33

3

38

5

AJ Allmendinger

Chevrolet

33

4

*Reason out: 1-accident, 2-fuelpump, 3-garage, 4-engine.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.882 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 28 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 10.513 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-2; M.Truex 3-22; A.Allmendinger 23-27; M.Truex 28-41; K.Harvick 42-47; D.Hamlin 48-51; K.Harvick 52-72; M.Truex 73-80; Ku.Busch 81; E.Jones 82; K.Harvick 83-90; M.Truex 91-110

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 4 times for 62 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 35 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 4 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 2 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

