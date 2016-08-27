NASCAR: Aero package being tested again, Chase spots on the line

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway, in three minutes:
Three things to watch
1. NASCAR will test -- again -- its 2017 aero dynamic package. It’s an even lower downforce package than the 2016 version and it’s the third time this season it’s been experimented with. Officials hope it helps cars manage corners better.
2. Three races remain until the Chase. There are just two spots remaining for nonwinners Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman, all of whom are inside the top 16. A win by any of those four would all-but ensure a spot in the postseason.
3. If Joey Logano wins, he would become the third driver to win three or more Michigan races from the pole, joining hall of famers David Pearson (four times) and Bill Elliott (three).
Observations
▪ Chris Buescher moved into 30th place in the standings after finishing fifth at Bristol. That’s got him in the Chase. Can he keep that spot?
▪ NASCAR’s youth movement was served well in June’s race at Michigan, where Logano (26), Chase Elliott (20) and Kyle Larson (23) combined to be the youngest 1-2-3 finishers (average age 23.0) in NASCAR history.
▪ Alex Bowman, filling in for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will sport the University of Michigan’s colors and logo on his No. 88 Chevy. Bowman was to meet with some Michigan students Saturday night. Ann Arbor is about 45 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.
Best bets
Three picks for your fantasy team:
Brad Keselowski: Starts 18th, but badly wants first victory at home-state track.
Matt Kenseth: Has a recent victory (at New Hampshire) and won last season’s Pure Michigan 400. He’s also got three career victories at Michigan.
Denny Hamlin: He had the fastest practice time of Saturday’s weather-shortened practice (197.878 mph), although he did spin out.
He said it
“I feel we have a good shot at it. It’s so much fun to be able to come to a Cup race and be able to say that.” – Bowman.
N@SCAR
Awesome job @AlexBRacing and @AxaltaRacing gang!!!! P6 So proud of that result.— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 26, 2016
We learned a few things from practice earlier this morning. One more session to dial in the 22 before the main show on Sunday at @MISpeedway— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 27, 2016
Getting there
Race facts
Pure Michigan 400
Where: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
Track type: 2-mile D-shaped oval.
Race distance: 400 miles, or 200 laps.
Green flag: 2:15 p.m.
Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 85. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
