Speedway Motorsports Inc. offering $10 tickets for kids at Cup races in 2017

Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for $10 to NASCAR Cup races at Speedway Motorsports Inc. tracks beginning in 2017.
SMI made the announcement Monday, a few days after NASCAR announced a free offer for kids 12-and-under to attend Xfinity and Truck races in 2017.
“Coming to the races should be about fun, not finances,” SMI president and chief executive officer Marcus Smith said in a statement.
With an adult ticket, fans can buy up to two $10 tickets for children in selected seating areas for Cup races at any of SMI’s eight tracks in 2017 – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Kentucky Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kids under the age of 13 are already admitted for $10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
For tickets: www.speedwaymotorsports.com; www.ticketmaster.com
