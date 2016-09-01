NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Darlington, S.C.: Southern 500 at a glance

Distance: 367 laps, or 501 miles.
Where: Darlington Raceway, a 1.37-mile, asphalt, egg-shaped track in Darlington, S.C.
When: 6 p.m., Sunday.
TV: NBC.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Carl Edwards.
Also this week: Help A Hero 200, Xfinity Series, Darlington Raceway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network; Silverado 250, Truck Series, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: Cars will be decked out in “throwback” paint schemes as they were in the 2015 Southern 500, something that was very popular with fans and drivers.
David Scott’s Power 16
1. Kevin Harvick (1st last week): Strong, steady fifth at Michigan.
2. Brad Keselowski (3): Helped push Kyle Larson to first victory.
3. Joey Logano (2): Couldn’t capitalize on Michigan pole.
4. Carl Edwards (5): Primed to repeat at Darlington.
5. Denny Hamlin (4): Ninth at Michigan after strong practice performance.
6. Tony Stewart (6): Welcome back to the Chase, Smoke.
7. Kurt Busch (8): Enduring a summer-long slump (no top-5 finishes since first Pocono race).
8. Kyle Busch (7): Early spin messed up his chances at Michigan.
9. Martin Truex Jr. (9): Two straight sub-par races (Bristol, Michigan).
10. Jamie McMurray (10): Would love a win to guarantee a Chase spot.
11. Jimmie Johnson (12); 12. Kyle Larson (NR); 13. Chase Elliott (15); 14. Matt Kenseth (16); 15. Austin Dillon (14); 16. Chris Buescher (13).
