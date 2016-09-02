Dale Earnhardt Jr. to miss rest of NASCAR season

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has been dealing with concussion symptoms for more than two months, hasn’t been cleared to return by doctors and will miss the rest of the NASCAR season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday.
Earnhardt has missed six races due to the concussion, which he has said came during a race at Michigan International Speedway in June.
“I wish I could return to the No. 88 team this season,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “To say I’m disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how I feel, but I know this is the right thing for my long-term health and career. I’m 100 percent focused on my recovery, and I will continue to follow everything the doctors tell me. They’re seeing good progress in my test results, and I’m feeling that progress physically. I plan to be healthy and ready to compete at Daytona in February. I’m working toward that.”
Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman, who have been filling in for Earnhardt, will continue to do so for the remainder of the season. Gordon will drive in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Earnhardt, 41, who recently said he would leave the decision of when he will return to racing in the hands of his doctors, has been regularly evaluated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program by Dr. Micky Collins and Charlotte neurosurgeon Dr. Jerry Petty.
“I know how hard Dale has worked and how frustrating this is for him,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a statement. “He wants to be back, and we want him back, but we want it to be for the long haul. We’ve had incredible support from everyone involved with the team, including all of our sponsors. They’ve put Dale’s health first every step of the way.”
Gordon, who retired after last season after a career driving for Hendrick, has filled in four times for Earnhardt already. He will continue to drive for Earnhardt at Darlington, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville. Bowman, who has filled in twice, will drive at Chicago, New Hampshire, Charlotte, Texas, Phoenix and Homestead-Miami.
“Jeff and Alex will give us a great opportunity over the rest of the season,” Hendrick said. “Jeff is one of the best of all time and knows our system. He brings things to the table that no one else can. Alex is a young driver with a lot of talent, and he will give us a fresh perspective. We know they’re not only capable of running up front and giving us a chance to win, but they’ll help us get better.”
Said Earnhardt: “The support from both inside and outside the race team has been overwhelming. Everyone has been so encouraging and positive, from my teammates and sponsors to my family, friends and fans. It’s motivating and humbling at the same time.”
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Comments