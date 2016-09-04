Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s ‘feeling better every day’

Dale Earnhardt said Sunday his health continues to improve and he still expects to return to NASCAR racing in 2017.
“I’m going to be back to normal in the near future,” said Earnhardt, who is missing the rest of the season due to a concussion he suffered in June. “I’m feeling better every day. My balance is miles better. I’m definitely on the right track.”
Earnhardt, wearing a pair of glasses to help deal with the concussion he suffered in June during a race at Michigan International Speedway, visited Darlington Raceway before Sunday’s Southern 500.
Hendrick Motorsports announced earlier this week that Earnhardt had not been cleared to return to racing and will miss the rest of the season. Earnhardt has already missed six races, with Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman filling in. Gordon was to fill in for Earnhardt on Sunday.
Earnhardt was accompanied by Hendrick owner Rick Hendrick and Dr. Micky Collins, who has treated Earnhardt at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
“Dale wants to race, but we felt very strongly it was the right decision to not return,” said Collins. “When I first saw Dale, he was pretty sick.”
Collins said that as long as Earnhardt completely heals, he sees no reason why he cannot continue to racing.
Earnhardt said his improvement has meant he can get out of the house more, although it is still stressful for him.
“The first four or five weeks were very difficult,” said Earnhardt. “I was very ill and it was hard to enjoy the most simplest activity. But the past couple of weeks, I’ve gotten to feel a lot more comfortable. Now, the only thing I can’t do is race. But ”
