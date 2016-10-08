Brian Shaw buries the past, happy to be back on Lakers coaching staff

All of it had to go: the yellow T-shirts, the purple shorts, the team-issued sweats.
By the time Brian Shaw had finished his purge, every piece of apparel he'd accumulated over 12 years as a Lakers player and coach filled two large boxes.
Then he carried those boxes out of his Redondo Beach home, deposited them on the street corner, and wrote a sign that read, "FREE LAKERS GEAR."
Thirty minutes later, it was all gone.
"I didn't think I was coming back," Shaw said. "Had no desire at that time to come back."
It was the summer of 2011, Phil Jackson had retired and advised the Lakers that Shaw, after six years as a trusted assistant, was ready to replace him as head coach. Players such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher and Luke Walton lobbied publicly for Shaw to get the job.
"He was great with us the years that he was the assistant," Walton said Thursday, "and I think a lot of the players would have voted that he stepped in when Phil left."
While watching a playoff game on television that spring, Shaw saw the report. The Lakers had hired Mike Brown instead.
"I felt like I had done everything that was asked of me, went above and beyond," Shaw said. "Worked my way up from player. I scouted, assistant coach, and had a good rapport with players. And at the end of the day it didn't work out."
He spoke Thursday while sitting on a table inside the Lakers practice facility. Julius Randle shot free throws while Jordan Clarkson chatted with reporters. Shaw wore a gray Lakers tee and black sweatpants.
Five years after emptying his closet, he is working to rebuild his supply.
"I was so - I don't want to say bitter - but I was upset when I left," Shaw said.
With Shaw back in the fold as the Lakers associate head coach in Walton's first season, any issues between him and the organization, with which he won five championships, feels like ancient history.
That wasn't the case this spring, when it was important to Shaw that he sit down and clear the air with Jim Buss, the team's part-owner and executive vice president of basketball operations.
"It wasn't that he didn't hire me that upset me at the time," Shaw said. "It was the way that everything went down."
He said three weeks after interviewing for the head job, he still had not heard from the Lakers.
"Usually when a team knows that they're not going to hire you," Shaw said, "they call you and say, 'Hey, we appreciate your interview, we decided to go a different direction.' At that time I had never gotten that call."
Shaw said after talking with Buss this spring the two "were able to bury that" and that he was able to "move on and come back here to be in this situation that I'm in now."
The Lakers are on their fourth head coach since Shaw was passed over. He spent two seasons in Indiana as Frank Vogel's lead assistant. In 2013, after his 12th interview for a head coaching job, Shaw was hired to lead the Denver Nuggets.
The fit was ill-fated.
Working in the age of social media and what he describes as a generation of players who "want the reward before they put in the work," Shaw struggled to connect with the players on his roster.
Shaw's first team finished 36-46. After a 20-39 start in his second season, Shaw was fired on March 3, 2015.
"A lot of the things I asked for while I was there they've done now," he said. "Most of the roster that was there when I was there aren't there anymore. That part of it is tough."
Messages from San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Stan Van Gundy, now the head coach in Detroit, lifted Shaw's spirits in the aftermath of being fired. He said they told him to not change his approach.
"Because at the end of the day," Shaw said, "if you're doing something the way somebody else wants you to do it and you get fired anyway, then you're like, 'Damn, I got fired and I didn't get to do it the way I wanted.' So that made me feel better."
Shaw moved his family back to his native Oakland and spent last season unemployed. For the first time in 28 years, he wasn't coaching or playing in the NBA.
"It's not why you want to be off for a year," he said, "but it did me a lot of good."
While the sting of being fired still hasn't gone away, Shaw embraced the time with his wife and three kids.
"My family seems so much stronger because I got to go to all my kids' games and all their activities in school," Shaw said. "I got to be around the house and do all the things I never got to do before. It was a critical point in their lives and I got to be there for all that."
And he remained connected to the game. He visited Golden State Warriors practices and dabbled in broadcasting. While Shaw was recharging, Walton was in his second year as a Warriors assistant, and regarded as the hottest candidate for coaching openings in the summer.
When Shaw turned 50 in March, Walton and his wife, Bre, attended the party.
"We talked fairly regularly," Shaw said, "about basketball stuff and other things. So, that familiarity, that bond, has remained."
Walton was hired by the Lakers at the end of April, and quickly set out to assemble his staff.
"I wanted my first assistant to have head coaching experience and obviously to have a lot more experience than I've had," Walton said. "Out of the list of people, (Shaw) was the one, with the relationship and everything, he was the one I really wanted."
Walton's staff is a reflection of his experience, with ties to the University of Arizona (Jud Buechler and Jesse Mermuys) and the Warriors (Theo Robertson). Shaw is the link to Jackson and Walton's nine seasons as a Lakers player.
He is also the staff's most senior member.
"I've always been the youngest guy," Shaw said.
Under Jackson, Shaw was a novice next to experienced hands like Tex Winter, Frank Hamblin and Jim Cleamons.
"For it so fast to be flipped and now I'm the oldest guy on the staff," he said. "It's different for sure."
On Thursday, Shaw drew a dirty look from Randle when he teased him for giving up a basket to Yi Jianlian in scrimmage, and jabbed at Russell for missing a free throw that meant the entire team had to run wind sprints.
It's all part of what Shaw calls "mental warfare."
"He talks a lot of trash," Russell said, "so (we) try to let him feel like he's really saying something. But honestly he has a good meaning behind it, and if you mess up on something he lets you know what you could do better."
Shaw refuses to change that part of his approach, drawing on his own experiences as a player.
"I was motivated by guys talking stuff to me," he said. "Telling me what I couldn't do. Telling me what they were going to do to me. I wasn't a talker, but I used that as motivation when people talked to me."
If, as Lakers executives are banking on, Walton is able to turn things around, Shaw is bound to share in the credit. And his name could once again surface in other teams' coaching searches.
"I'd like another opportunity at it," he said. "Because that whole situation (in Denver) left a bad taste in my mouth, because I think I'm much better than what it showed.
His wife, Nikki, is less keen, he said. She saw how much the demand of that job affected him. His blood pressure skyrocketed.
"If the opportunity ever presented itself again," he said. "I would be very, very careful about the situation that I chose."
Until then, he's happy to be back in the second chair with the Lakers. It's a pretty sweet gig.
He even gets lots of free Lakers gear.
Comments