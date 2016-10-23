Marla Ridenour: Believe it or not, Cavaliers might be better this season

It sounds almost inconceivable that after winning the city's first championship in 52 years the Cavaliers could be better this season.
If there were a meter for outrageous statements in Northeast Ohio sports, some might think that ranks with "I personally guarantee the Cleveland Cavaliers will win an NBA championship before the self-titled former king" (Dan Gilbert's letter after LeBron James left for Miami), "He's a rising star in this league" (Joe Banner on Ray Farmer) and "I don't think this is going to be a big deal" (Terry Francona on Trevor Bauer's slashed pinkie).
But the suggestion about the Cavs' improvement was met with confirmation, not skepticism recently at the Cleveland Clinic Courts.
And if the Cavs need a reminder along the way, J.R. Smith said they need only look at their 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.
I'm not talking about improving on last season's 57-25 record as the Cavs open defense of their title Tuesday night at home against the New York Knicks. James and his teammates don't take the regular season seriously. It's all about reaching the postseason healthy and relatively fresh.
I'm talking about playing together, having more defined roles and bonds strengthened by time. About trusting coach Tyronn Lue and having more familiarity with his system. About improved offense and defense from Iman Shumpert, about having another outside sniper in Mike Dunleavy and a more consistent 3-point shot from James.
Yes, the 2015 champion Warriors added superstar Kevin Durant from Oklahoma City. But the Cavs had less than four full months to get to know Lue, promoted to replace David Blatt on Jan. 22, before opening the 2016 playoffs. They had no idea how Lue, who turned 39 in May, would fare against the likes of Detroit's Stan Van Gundy, Atlanta's Mike Budenholzer, Toronto's Dwane Casey or Golden State's Steve Kerr.
Now they can respect Lue for his masterful out-of-bounds plays, his unflappability under fire, his commitment to doing what's best for them.
Beyond the dynamics with Lue is two full years of interaction among teammates. In Year 3 with James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving together, the Cavs know each other's quirks, where everyone likes the ball on a bounce pass or a fast-break alley-oop. They didn't put that to the test much in the preseason with limited minutes, but it's still evident.
"You can definitely see that," Lue said. "And it's easier for me, too, putting guys in spots where they're comfortable and where they can make plays and be successful."
That familiarity extends to being comfortable enough in their relationships that they can say somewhat uncomfortable things when necessary.
"More than anything I think communication between us is the biggest key," Smith said. "Last year and the year before, it was kind of, you know, nerve-racking telling ... having something to say to Ky or Kev or them saying something to me and (wondering) how we're going to receive it.
"Between the championship and now everyone is more comfortable in their roles. Ky can tell me, 'Yo, give me the ball and I'll find you, I'll make the play' or whatever else and vice versa."
When he returned to Cleveland in 2014, James knew it would take time for those kind of relationships to develop. He won his first championship in his second year with the Heat and repeated in his third, so he understands what will be required from the Cavs this season, both physically, mentally and emotionally.
Chances are Smith took cues on his views of what the Cavs must do in 2016-17 from James. They might not be focused on statistics, even though there are categories that need attention, like ranking 10th in the regular season last season in field-goal percentage (.460), 14th in opponent field-goal percentage (.448) and tied for 11th in 3-point percentage allowed (.347).
Chances are they see the upgrades made by title contenders around the league and know getting better is not idle chatter, but an absolute necessity. They can think back to the Finals and remember how a few precarious moments determined the championship.
"We were down 3-1 so there's still much room for improvement. The ball goes either way, then we lose the series and we're back at square one," Smith said. "So we're not satisfied. We know the pieces we have and how special we can be. It's just a matter of putting forth that effort and energy."
