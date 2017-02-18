Tim Hardaway, who once said 'I hate gay people,' now an LGBTQ rights activist

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3 Pause

0:50 Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest

1:56 New Tega Cay Dairy Queen will attract customers with acoustic guitar, tasty treats

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

0:48 Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years