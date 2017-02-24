Bucks send Roy Hibbert to Nuggets

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:50 One last 500 for Michael Waltrip

0:43 Daytona 500 still on Kyle Busch bucket list

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

0:59 Video: Northwestern Trojans' Dom Wren discusses this weekend's Bryan Ostrower Soccer Showcase