Shawn Windsor: Richard Hamilton would change way he left Pistons

They were brothers more than teammates. On the road, they ate dinner together every night, because that's what families do.
At home, they gathered for lunch in Auburn Hills, close to the Detroit Pistons' headquarters next to the Palace. Always after practice: Rip Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, Ben Wallace and Rasheed Wallace.
So when the family began to split, whether through free agency or trades, the absence felt like a gut-punch. Or worse.
"Like when you're young and your girlfriend tells you she doesn't want to be with you anymore," Hamilton said.
It was more than Hamilton could take, and he turned angry toward the end. He chewed out his coach in a well-documented tirade and sparred with his general manager, Joe Dumars. Finally, in 2011, Dumars traded him to Chicago.
Hamilton is back in town this weekend, six years from that ugly divorce. The Pistons are retiring his jersey Sunday night at the Palace. He said he is grateful, and humbled. He also doesn't feel good about how things ended.
"I let my emotions get the best of me," Hamilton said this week, as he drove his kids to the barber to get ready for the trip north. He lives in south Florida. "Should I have handled things better? Yes, 100 percent."
Still, he said, he doesn't have any regret.
"Those same type of emotions made me into the player I was," he said.
That's a complicated dance, separating regret from being sorry. For some, acknowledging regret is like denying a part of their existence. Hamilton can't do that. It's easier for him to say he made mistakes and to wish he'd done things differently.
Hamilton became an All-Star through relentless motion. That motion required a monk-like dedication to his body: eat well, sleep better, eschew the parties, stay on the treadmill.
He led the Pistons in scoring without the dribbling skill to consistently create his own shot. He did it without high-end, 3-point range. He lived in the middle areas of the court - places abandoned by today's NBA crowd - and launched mid-range jumpers after bolting through a series of screens.
At 6-feet-7 and 180 pounds, he was like a tall distance runner. Only, he could shoot.
"I wasn't a flashy-type player," he said. "But I was comfortable in my own skin."
Eventually. It took him a while to find the right coach, the right system, and the right point guard. The point guard, of course, was Billups. Hamilton was told the two of them could be a good pairing.
"Tyronn Lue was a teammate of mine in Washington," Hamilton said. "He was good friends with Chauncey. He told me all about him. Told Chauncey about me. Gave me his number. The first time I called him, it was like we were brothers."
Hamilton and Billups grew so close they tried to plan their final contracts together. They wanted to retire together as Pistons. So they shared information players often don't share. They talked money and shared advice from the other's agent and hatched a plan.
"When he re-signed with the Pistons, I was very involved in the deal," Hamilton said. "You never share that with the guys you play with. But me and Chauncey did. We were a tandem."
Hamilton said the entourages, families, agents and business associates in the NBA can make it tough to form meaningful relationships.
"Sometimes the people in your life get selfish for you," he said. "Not us. We were a tandem. We believed we were the best backcourt in the league. Because we had each other. That individually I wasn't the best shooting guard and he wasn't the best point guard, but together, we were special."
They played as if they could see the court through the other. That led to an inseparable relationship off the court, too. To this day, Hamilton and Billups talk several times a week, text each other almost daily. And that doesn't include the group text they belong to that includes the core of that championship team.
The subject rarely is basketball. They rap about their kids and their business interests and their wives. They talk about vacations, about charity events, about golf.
All of which made it painful when Billups was traded to the Denver Nuggets at the beginning of the 2008-2009 season. Hamilton remembers the day well.
"We all sat in a hotel room and cried like babies," he said. "It was hard. It hurt. It really hurt me. I was beat up."
NBA players - like all professional athletes in a team sport - understand their teammates can change at any time. They understand one phone call could send them from one ocean to another. They steel themselves against that possibility.
And yet, when it happens, it still can sting. It stung Hamilton hard.
He was lost for most of the next two seasons. Even his fastidious routine wasn't enough. He got angrier by the day. At first, it came out in passive-aggressive ways. He might make comments to reporters after games, or throw shade toward his coaches or teammates.
He wanted out.
He is not proud of how he concluded his run as a Piston.
"I wasn't ready for change," he said. "I wanted me, Chauncey, Rasheed, Ben and Tayshaun to go out together. This wasn't supposed to happen. The way Joe (Dumars) set up the team it was all built around family. It was so different than any organization. (Team owner) Mr. (Bill) Davidson used to hang out in the training room."
Hamilton said the time away from the NBA - he retired in 2013 from the Chicago Bulls - helped change his perspective.
"I understand what Joe was doing," he said.
Dumars was trying to recalibrate the team as its stars began to age. It didn't work, but Hamilton gets why he had to try.
These days, he is more contemplative and appreciative of the time he had in Detroit, winning when he and his brothers were together.
"We knew we were going to win games before they started," he said. "And yeah, I miss those games, miss the competition."
Mostly, though, he misses being with his guys in the tunnel at the Palace, bounding up and down in a tight circle, ready to run out to the court and take over the world. The fans in the Detroit area miss those days, too.
It's not often when an NBA franchise gets to six straight conference finals and wins a title without a true superstar. Those Pistons showed otherwise. They were talented, yes - four of them played in an All-Star game - but they won with toughness and passion and chemistry.
The core of those teams will take their place on the Palace floor once more Sunday night. The whole crew is flying back to celebrate Hamilton's jersey as it is lifted toward the rafters.
After the ceremony, they will all go out to dinner. Another meal. And another chance to remember their days as one of the most improbable NBA success stories in history.
"I never dreamed an organization would retire my jersey," he said.
It wasn't so easy to imagine that around here, either. Not back in 2011, anyway, when Hamilton left town in as a frustrated and dispirited Piston.
Six years is a long time, though. Enough for players and franchises to get a better idea of what they meant to each other.
