Ira Winderman: Oh, Canada could determine Heat playoff fate

The swing state for the Miami Heat in this playoff scramble might be Ontario. No it's not a state, but it may have to be a state of mind for the Heat based on their imbalanced schedule during the stretch run.
With Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers the first of three against the defending NBA champions over the balance of the schedule, the Heat's playoff chances instead could come down to what they accomplish with the balance of their three remaining games against the Toronto Raptors.
A year ago, the Heat came within one victory against the Raptors for a berth in the Eastern Conference finals against LeBron James and the Cavaliers, closing that series without sidelined center Hassan Whiteside.
Now it is the Raptors who are limping to the finish, with All-Star guard Kyle Lowry out with a wrist injury that could have him sidelined for the balance of the regular season, or possibly back for the third of the teams' remaining meetings, on April 7 at Air Canada Centre.
The common thread between the teams is forward James Johnson, who left the Raptors as a free agent in the offseason and has resurrected his career on this one-year contract with the Heat.
"Terrible," Johnson said of Lowry's injury. "That's one of my good friends, basketball aside. Great dude, really takes care of his guys over there and a real competitor."
But an absence that also leaves the Raptors vulnerable, with the Heat with two remaining home games against Toronto, including one next Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena.
"They're not making any excuses. I know those guys," Johnson said. "And we're not looking too far ahead."
But there is an odd concentration in the Heat's remaining schedule, almost MLB-like, with the final 20 including three against the Cavaliers, three against the Raptors and two against the surging Washington Wizards (as well as two apiece against the reeling Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks).
To Johnson that means no time for niceties against his former Raptors teammates, or for former Heat teammates against James.
"There's no friendship when we're out there on the court," Johnson said of a Raptors roster largely intact from last season. "They know that; we know that. We preached that over there; we preach that over here. We've got guys like Udonis Haslem who has great friends in this league and he sets the example. If he was out there when we were playing Chicago and Dwyane (Wade) went up, I'm sure he'd put him on the ground."
It was during last season's Eastern Conference finals when Johnson finally got his first prime postseason exposure, the challenge to defend James, who stands as the most likely first-round opponent if the Heat make the postseason.
"I didn't get to really play until the conference finals, against LeBron and them, just getting that experience," Johnson said. "I learned how to slow the game down a little bit in trying situations like that.
"The guys, the team, what we did, what we accomplished, how we made history, is really what I miss. It was crazy. All the fans up there, they're great, they're crazy."
Now there is the opportunity to play as a leading man in the playoffs. If he gets back. Which could come down to inflicting damage on They The North.
"I'm ready," Johnson said of those three upcoming games against the Raptors. "I think I speak for all the guys. We know what it means for us and that winning means more than friendship out there.
"I'm ready to go in there and show no love."
