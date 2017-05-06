Bright future, big decisions for Bucks in offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks may not have exorcised their playoff demons this season, but they certainly left a positive impression.
The transformation of Giannis Antetokounmpo into an all-NBA-caliber star coupled with a formidable, young core have the Bucks riding a wave of optimism into the offseason. The Bucks have set themselves up to be in the conversation among the realistic contenders in the Eastern Conference, maybe as soon as next season.
"Nothing sells like winning and if you don't have that, nothing sells like hope," general manager John Hammond said Thursday afternoon at the Bucks' training facility. "I think everybody sees there's the hope, there's the future; it's evident and obvious right in front of everyone. ...
"The future's extremely bright. I couldn't be any more excited for the future of the Milwaukee Buck organization. I think we're in a good position today and it's only going to get better as we move forward."
Becoming a true contender in the Eastern Conference and getting better may hinge on how the Bucks handle this offseason.
Milwaukee enters the summer with 10 players under contract, including three core stars – Antetokounmpo along with Khris Middleton and Jabari Parker – as well as solid, young rotation players in Thon Maker, Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova. Each of those six players is 26 years old or younger, forming a strong nucleus going forward. Add in Milwaukee's other four other players under contract – John Henson, Mirza Teletovic, Rashad Vaughn and Gary Payton II – and the average age of the Bucks' returning players is 24.
Chief among those is Antetokounmpo, who begins his four-year, $100 million contract next season on the heels of a year in which he earned a spot as an All-Star starter, led the Bucks in each of the major stat categories and is regarded as a lock for the second-team all-NBA all at the age of 22.
"He's a building block," Hammond said. "When you have a player of that magnitude it just gives you confidence. It gives everyone confidence – he gives us organizational confidence, he gives the coaching staff confidence, I think he gives our fan base confidence knowing that we have a player at that level. The exciting thing about him is he's 22 years old. You stop and think about his age and how young he is and, once again, with the age of this team with Jabari in his youth, Giannis in his youth and Thon and we can keep on going, we have a lot of young players in this group that we are going to continue to improve."
The intrigue comes with the players who aren't under contract, primarily center Greg Monroe. Monroe holds a $17.9 million player option for next season and has until June 22 to decide his path – take the option or decline it and test the waters of free agency.
Monroe appeared in 81 games during the 2016-17 campaign, coming off the bench each game and playing the fewest minutes (1,823) of any of his seven seasons. He was an incredibly valuable asset in that role, though, and his per-36-minute stats were among the best of his career. He flourished against opposing bench units, played inspired defense and established himself as a candidate for the league's sixth man award.
"The Greg decision is not ours to make; that's his to make," Hammond said. "We'll deal with that as is. I thought Greg had a great season this year and you look what he did for us. You start thinking about how you replace a guy like that. Not easy. Once again, it's his decision to be made."
Center Spencer Hawes also holds a player option for about $6 million, a manageable sum under the new salary cap, which is projected to be around $101 million for the 2017-18 season.
While the Bucks don't have any control over Monroe and Hawes, they do with Tony Snell, who is set to become a restricted free agent. Snell, who arrived in Milwaukee late in training camp after a trade with Chicago, became an integral part of the roster. He started every game, regularly defended the best wing player on opposing teams and was the Bucks' best, most reliable all-around shooter.
Provided they make a qualifying offer – which they would – the Bucks would have the right of first refusal for Snell in restricted free agency. Hammond hopes it won't get that far and the two sides can come up with a deal before
"I think Tony wants to be here," Hammond said. "Tony enjoyed his year and we're hoping to bring him back. ... We're planning on him being with us next season."
The Bucks don't have any control over Jason Terry or Michael Beasley, who will hit free agency after playing for the minimum veteran salary last season. It's possible that Terry, who will turn 40 before next season, might be willing to sign on for another year at a similar price if he decides to keep playing. Beasley, however, is likely to find suitors elsewhere willing to offer more than the Bucks, especially considering Milwaukee's 2017-18 payroll could push close to the projected tax line if Monroe, Hawes and Snell all return.
Outside of free agency and the draft, the Bucks' biggest decision might be reserved for the fall.
Parker is eligible for a contract extension heading into the final year of his rookie contract. If healthy, such an extension would likely have been a no-brainer considering the former No. 2 pick was in the All-Star discussion this season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 51 contests. After suffering a second torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February, though, the situation becomes more interesting.
Hammond, who spoke from the sidelines of the Bucks' training center while Parker was shooting on the court in front of him, was almost giddy about the pace of Parker's recovery, saying, "you watch him and think, 'Wow, he's going to play very soon.' " He quickly tempered that assessment, noting that the team's medical staff projected a return date around the All-Star break next season.
Regarding the possibility of an extension, though, Hammond was similarly optimistic.
"As far as his future in Milwaukee we think it's long term," Hammond said. "That's the goal, that always has been the goal. ... Couple things – No. 1, we want Jabari here and No. 2, he wants to be here. Similar to Giannis. I think with that in mind (for) both parties, I think that will happen."
Comments