May 11, 2017 1:50 AM

Here’s why Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is sporting a new look

By Mike Reader

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hasn’t lost a bit of his edge in the NBA playoffs, but did he lose his razor?

The Golden State Warriors are rolling through the playoffs – they’re a perfect 8-0 and headed to the Western Conference finals. Curry is averaging 27.1 points per game, a healthy uptick from his regular season average of 25.3.

For the third year in a row, Curry has sworn off social media, for the most part, for the duration of the playoffs. Outside of a few “Lock in! #DubNation” tweets, Curry’s only posted twice on Twitter and three times on Instagram (we’ll get back to these) since the playoffs began on April 15. Abstaining from social media helps him focus, Curry says.

But you might have noticed something else about Curry. His goatee has blossomed into a full-blown beard. Here’s another look.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after a teammate scored against the Utah Jazz on Monday.
Rick Bowmer AP

For comparison, here’s a photo of Stephen Curry’s goatee from last May.

Stephen Curry had been keeping a tidy goatee, as seen in this photo from May 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Did he stop shaving to devote those precious minutes to practice?

Nope. Turns out there’s a far more grounded reason why Curry is sporting a beard.

It’s his wife, Ayesha. She apparently likes his beard and that’s a good enough reason for the former Davidson star.

Stephen Curry told NBC analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude that he grew the beard for Ayesha, adding the adage, “Happy wife, happy life.”

Perhaps Ayesha Curry got the idea last season, when her husband dressed up as Santa Claus, complete with a thick but fake beard.

 

Last Christmas post and then onto the new year we go! @stephencurry30 you're incredible. LOL #curryclaus

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Stephen Curry isn’t stopping with the beard though. He also had a special pair of shoes made to honor his wife for Mother’s Day.

Curry wore them in the Game 4 win Monday night over the Utah Jazz. The shoes feature a picture of a woman in a chef’s hat on the inside and the name of Ayesha Curry’s cookbook, The Seasoned Life, on the sole.

Wednesday night, Stephen Curry posted a photo of the shoes and cookbook on his Instagram account.

Details of the shoes also appeared in this short video from @LetsGoWarriors.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

