Charlotte Hornets’ Ramon Sessions donating $1 million to Nevada, his alma mater

Charlotte Hornets point guard Ramon Sessions is contributing $1 million to his alma mater, Nevada, to build a new basketball practice facility.
The building will be named after Sessions, a Myrtle Beach native in his second stint playing professionally in Charlotte. Other NBA players, including Stephen Curry (Davidson) and Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse), have made similar donations to build practice sites.
“For me, giving back to the University of Nevada means a lot,” Sessions said in a statement released by Nevada. “This was always a second home for me, a place that gave me a chance when a lot of schools didn’t.
“I know the coaches are excited about (the new facility). And once this gets going, I know the (Reno) community will be excited about it.”
Nevada offered Sessions a scholarship late in the recruiting process after Sessions qualified academically to play as a freshman. He is entering his 10th NBA season, and will play behind starter Kemba Walker.
After three seasons at Nevada, Sessions was a second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2007. He has played for the Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
He returned to Charlotte over the summer, agreeing to a two-season contract worth about $12.3 million.
Late Monday
In Monday’s 95-88 loss at Dallas, new Hornets center Roy Hibbert had 10 points and eight rebounds, going 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Second-year forward Frank Kaminsky had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist played 24 minutes and scored eight points.
Former Duke and Charlotte Christian guard Seth Curry led the Mavericks with 20 points, going 5-for-6 from 3-point range. He is 7-for-9 on 3-pointers this preseason.
Harrison Barnes, who joined the Mavericks from Golden State in the offseason, shot 1-for-10 for three points. The Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki, Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut and Devin Harris sat out.
Charlotte (0-1) next plays Thursday, when it will face the Boston Celtics in Greensboro. Dallas (1-1) will next play Saturday against Milwaukee in Madison, Wis.
Associated Press contributed to this story
