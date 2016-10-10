What kind of locker room does Donald Trump hang out in? asks Charlotte Hornet Marvin Williams

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, speaking as an 11-season pro and the father of a daughter, says what presidential candidate Donald Trump described as “locker room talk” doesn’t exist in NBA locker rooms.
Trump used the term “locker room talk” in the second debate Sunday to explain remarks he made in 2005 regarding making unwanted advances on women.
“I don’t know what locker rooms he hangs out in or what they talk about, but I have never heard that in any locker room and I hope I never do,” Williams said before Monday’s preseason exhibition versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“That’s pretty disturbing. I have a daughter. To think that is the way guys talk doesn’t make me feel very well.”
Williams said he’s never heard anything close to what Trump said on video released by the Washington Post, during a conversation Trump had with Billy Bush, then of the “Access Hollywood” television program.
“Not in any locker room. Not in high school, not in college, not professional, not recreational. I’ve never heard any man talk of anything of that nature,” Williams said. “Guys in the locker room, they laugh and they joke but I’ve never heard anyone say anything even close to (Trump’s words).”
