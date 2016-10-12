Injured knee better, Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Zeller cleared to practice

It’s been a long, frustrating, tedious wait for Cody Zeller.
But time was the only real treatment for that deep bone bruise he suffered along his right knee in Game 3 of the playoff series with the Miami Heat.
So being cleared to scrimmage Wednesday during the Charlotte Hornets’ three-hour practice felt like major progress. It’s the first time Zeller had been cleared for contact drills since he had to quit the USA Select team that scrimmaged Team USA in Las Vegas over the summer.
Zeller was giddy talking about the chance to play basketball for the first time in months.
"I’m so happy to be out here. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab, a lot of time in the training room. Just good to get back out there and play a little bit," he said.
Zeller made significant progress last season, particularly after an injury to Al Jefferson thrust him into the starting lineup at center. He’d played mostly power forward for the Hornets , and the stint at center seemed better suited to his skills .
He might not be a bulky as many of the NBA centers he defended, but Zeller’s quickness made him a tough cover. He seemed to work particularly well with Nic Batum, running to the rim to finish off lob passes. He finished last season averaging 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Jefferson moved back into the starting lineup during the playoffs. He since signed with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent. The Hornets’ starting center job was considered an open competition at the start of training camp, before it was determined how much of the preseason Zeller would miss.
Roy Hibbert, signed by the Hornets over the summer, has started in preseason exhibitions. Hibbert and Zeller have said it’s not a big deal who starts. It seems likely they would receive similar minutes, with Spencer Hawes available as the third option.
The issue is more about avoiding Zeller having a physical setback.
"Unfortunately, it’s a bone bruise, so there isn’t a lot they could do about it,” Zeller said. “A lot of rest and that’s what they’ve been saying since I hurt it in the playoffs. It’s kind of unpredictable. Today it felt good, so hopefully we’re past the worst of it.
"The coaching staff and everyone has been patient with it. They want me healthy for the regular season, for it not to linger too long. I’d rather get it taken care of now. Hopefully we get past this and really get back."
Zeller said he doesn’t know how he sustained the injury; there was no collision with anyone. He believes he might have landed on his knee while running or jumping at full speed.
"I try to stay involved as much as I can, even if I’m not on the court. Whether it’s watching film or walking through plays - try to make it so I’m not as bad (as far as falling behind) when I get back," Zeller said.
"If there was ever a good time for this to happen, it would be the preseason. I do have some time this week (to catch up) since we don’t play again until Monday (at Chicago). Hopefully I’ll get some practice time in and get my rhythm back a little bit."
