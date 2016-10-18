Charlotte Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky goes all Bartman to troll Chicago Cubs

Many Chicagoans define themselves as either” “Northsiders” or “Southsiders,” and certainly that applies to Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky.
Kaminsky grew up in the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Ill., and fervently roots for the Southside’s Chicago White Sox in baseball. So much so that when Kaminsky returned to Chicago for Monday’s preseason exhibition against the Bulls, he let Cubs fans know what he thought of their playoff run.
Diehard White Sox fan Frank Kaminsky wore this pregame. "It's my stance on how I feel about the Cubs this year." pic.twitter.com/c1RwlotDXP— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 17, 2016
Kaminsky showed up at United Center in a custom “Bartman” Cubs jersey. He was needling Cubs fans about the incident back in the 2003 National League Championship Series, when fan Steve Bartman tried to catch a foul ball and instead interfered with outfielder Moises Alou’s chance of catching it for an out.
Partially due to that snafu, the Cubs blew a 3-0 lead in that potentially series-clinching game, falling to the Florida Marlins. Bartman had to be escorted out of Wrigley Field by security and became a pariah among Cubs fans.
So Kaminsky twisted the knife a bit as the Cubs attempt to win this season’s NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kaminsky told Comcast Sportsnet Chicago, “There is a sense of jealousy. I’m a White Sox fan. I don’t want to see (the Cubs) do well.”
The Bartman jersey set off a back-and-forth on Twitter between Kaminsky and the Cubs official account. The Cubs found a picture of Kaminsky’s Wisconsin team losing the 2015 national championship game to Duke.
@FSKPart3 It's best not to dwell on a tough loss. pic.twitter.com/2l4OFTL5tH— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 18, 2016
Kaminsky countered by posting a picture of the Billy Goat curse that allegedly has plagued the Cubs since 1945.
. @Cubs at least I haven't been dwelling for 108 years #GOAT pic.twitter.com/sPFRlbB728— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) October 18, 2016
