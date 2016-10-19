Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky in a ‘Bartman’ Cubs jersey? You bet!

2:25 Video: Hawgs of the Week winners from Week 8 high school football Pause

1:10 To say thank you for their service, breakfast was served in Fort Mill

1:14 Who loves Wren? Everybody! Watch the video to learn more

1:34 Person in Fort Mill: Put small business in a 'position to succeed'

2:34 Will Muschamp 'upbeat and encouraged' about where Gamecocks are

1:01 Attorneys for former Northwestern official seek school records of victim

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:56 Man pleads guilty in Chester crimes; faces victims, angry judge

0:40 Lancaster community says end to gun violence has 'got to start with us'

2:31 Keep Them Ruby: Conserve Dorothy's Ruby Slippers