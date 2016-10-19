Charlotte Hornets’ Marco Belinelli getting into game shape

The Hornets acquired shooting guard-small forward Marco Belinelli in a July trade with the Sacramento Kings. He has slowly rounded into shape this preseason.
Belinelli played well in Monday’s exhibition in Chicago, scoring 14 points and getting to the foul line seven times.
"I’m trying to get in better shape right now; lose a little bit of body fat. Run more without the ball and get in better shape.," Belinelli said at practice Wednesday.
In past summers, Belinelli played extensively with the Italian national team. But Italy was eliminated from Olympic qualification shortly after the trade to the Hornets.
"This summer was the first time we didn’t play much with the national team. We played into July and then we stopped," Belinelli said.
"I worked out with a couple of guys, but that’s not the same. I usually play a lot (in the summer). I’m working to get in shape for the regular season. That’s the most important thing."
